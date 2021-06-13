Dutchess County Conservative Party endorses U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Dutchess County Conservative Party has endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in his run for governor next year. The Republican lawmaker from Long Island is one of three announced candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the gubernatorial election. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have also announced their intentions to run.