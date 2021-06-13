Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County Conservative Party endorses U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor

By Mid-Hudson News Network
Daily Freeman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Dutchess County Conservative Party has endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in his run for governor next year. The Republican lawmaker from Long Island is one of three announced candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the gubernatorial election. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have also announced their intentions to run.

www.dailyfreeman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrat#Dutchess Conservative#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental birdie putts clinched it. Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen. Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th...
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...