Liverpool are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle twice with an Aston Villa raid that has drawn similarities to a previous transfer success story. The Reds are hoping to bounce back from a sub-par season that saw them within a whisker of missing out on Champions League football. Injuries hit hard, but one player who remained a consistent performer down the stretch was Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman was surprisingly allowed to leave as a free agent in a decision that was panned by Gary Neville.