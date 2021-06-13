Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Chi season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Kiesha goes into labor

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know some of what lies ahead on The Chi season 4 episode 5? For starters, it kicks off with a huge moment in Kiesha’s life. She’s going into labor!. We know that the story around this has been painful for her, to put it mildly. This has been a long, traumatic, and difficult journey. Yet, this birth represents another beginning for her. It’s a chance to get into another phase of her life, and we can only hope that things end up okay for her on the other side. We don’t want to create any sort of broad assumption here, mostly because this is a show where there are a tendency for terrible things to happen.

cartermatt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesbitchute.com

Loki Episode 1 Review (spoilers)

Loki is finally here! Here is my Loki Episode 1 Review of the series on Disney Plus. #loki #lokitrailer #lokiepisode1 #lokishow #lokidisneyplus #lokireaction #lokiseries #lokiofficialtrailer #lokireview #lokiclip #marvel'sloki. Thank you for w…
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'Digimon Adventure' Episode 52 Spoilers, Promo, Release Date Out

Taichi and Sora reach an island with an active volcano. "Digimon Adventure" Episode 52 is set to air Saturday. Sora and Garudamon are in trouble after boiling lava swallows them but there is still hope for them. "Digimon Adventure" Episode 52 is titled "Dance of the Heavens, Hououmon." Twitter user...
TV Seriesthekoalition.com

Loki Episode 1 “Glorious Purpose” Spoiler Review Discussion

Loki debuted on Disney+ last week and has been well received by some critics so far. After watching the first episode, we had a difference in opinion on how the series is going so far and decided to have a more in-depth spoiler review discussion to address both the positives and negatives. Please feel free to check out our full video discussion above and let us know if you have any thoughts and theories on where Loki’s adventure is taking us in the comments section below.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Walker episode 14 spoilers: Prepare for a road trip!

As we prepare for Walker episode 14 on The CW next week, the first question is obvious: How do you follow what we’ve just seen? We’re coming off one of the most intense episodes of the season, but one of the show’s real strengths comes in its versatility. It can deliver one sort of story one week, and then find a way to completely shift and change things after the fact.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Tokyo Revengers' Episode 10 Spoilers: Aftermath Of The Stabbing Incident

"Tokyo Revengers" Episode 10 is set to air Saturday. Despite knowing everything, Takemichi could not save Draken from getting stabbed. However, he is not dead, and in "Tokyo Revengers" Episode 10, Takemichi will give his all to save him and change the future. The official website released spoiler stills and...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Republic of Sarah episode 2 spoilers: The quest to find power

As we prepare for The Republic of Sarah episode 2 airing next week, we have to say that we’re very excited for what lies ahead! This is a very unique show when it comes to its concept, given that it’s effectively about a woman trying to start a country from scratch. There are a lot of highs and lows that are going to come with that, especially since you have to convince a whole world around you that what you’re proposing is 100% real.
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

‘The Chi’ recap: Scattered storytelling continues in Episode 4 — and not to the show’s advantage

Each week, William Lee and Nina Metz recap and discuss the fourth season of “The Chi,” which airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on Showtime. Emmett and Tiff’s open marriage experiment is off to a rocky start, but we knew that would happen: They didn’t even think to set up some ground rules at the outset. At least Jada finally told her son she has cancer. And it was nice to see Tiff recognize something was wrong when Emmett returned home after receiving the news.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

You should read this ‘Loki’ spoiler before you watch the first episode

I usually warn you that big spoilers are about to follow whenever I discuss the latest Marvel leaks for upcoming movies or TV shows. Many fans do everything in their power to avoid spoilers until they get a chance to see the latest episode or movie, while others love to read all of the latest leaks and rumors about their favorite cinematic universe. With Loki, I’m going to do the opposite. Marvel’s most anticipated TV show of the year is finally streaming on Disney+, with the first episode already available. Whether you had time to catch it early Wednesday morning or...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Good Witch Season 7, Episode 5 Spoilers: Finding Joy’s Past, Martha Tails Rosebush Killer

Good Witch season 7, episode 5 spoilers confirm the title of the upcoming installment is “The Kite.” The synopsis has been released by Crown Media, which teases what fans can expect when the next episode of the Hallmark Channel TV show airs. Plus, there is some information on Joy Harper’s (Katherine Barrell) missing past and a road trip for the Merriwick cousins.