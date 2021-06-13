The Chi season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Kiesha goes into labor

Want to know some of what lies ahead on The Chi season 4 episode 5? For starters, it kicks off with a huge moment in Kiesha’s life. She’s going into labor!. We know that the story around this has been painful for her, to put it mildly. This has been a long, traumatic, and difficult journey. Yet, this birth represents another beginning for her. It’s a chance to get into another phase of her life, and we can only hope that things end up okay for her on the other side. We don’t want to create any sort of broad assumption here, mostly because this is a show where there are a tendency for terrible things to happen.