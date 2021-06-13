Marin history: Louise Arner Boyd, ‘the world’s most enterprising woman explorer’

Editor, Register-Mail: We, who have bought into the Green New Deal, may be finding out that green isn't so clean. The Democratic Republic of Congo produces most of the world's cobalt, a product necessary for the rechargeable batteries that power almost every electronic device in the world today. The Democratic Republic of Congo, per Amnesty International, has a terrible record of human rights abuses including enslavement or virtual enslavement of more than 40,000 children involved in the production of cobalt and other rare metals. Does green seem so clean now? Can we drive our Priuses ( I own one) with a clear conscience? Sheffield Hallam University of the UK reports that a single province in China produces 45% of the polysilicon required for our solar panels. The polysilicon and solar panels are reproduced by Uyghur Muslims under a forced labor regime. Does green seem so clean? Do the solar panels that we are installing in our schools and elsewhere seem so clean now?