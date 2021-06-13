Cancel
Marin history: Louise Arner Boyd, ‘the world’s most enterprising woman explorer’

By Scott Fletcher
Marin Independent Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough not well-known by the general public outside of Marin County, Louise Arner Boyd’s scientific expeditions to Greenland and the Arctic are the foundation of her notoriety and fame. However, Boyd’s interest in geography and its relationship to, and influence on, society and culture took many forms. After her first...

www.marinij.com
Louise Arner Boyd
Poland
