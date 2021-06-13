Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 i7(32GB+512GB) is $300 cheaper today

Save big bucks on the latest MacBooks, iPads and more Apple products today. Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac, the Mac mini, Razer gaming peripherals and more are on sale today. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals on some brand new Apple products, on Amazon of course. Starting with the Blue M1 iMac which is still available for 1259 bucks, when compared to the 1299 you have to pay for the same specs in the rest of the color variants. The M1 Mac mini is also 50 dollars off, leaving the base model for 650. And since we sadly didn’t get any hardware yesterday, the M1 MacBook Pro is available for 150 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage for 1350 in Silver which I highly recommend. Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 6 for 70 dollars off, leaving the base Product RED variant for 359. If you want to enjoy those new AirPods features, the Pros are available for 52 dollars off, leaving them at 197. To conclude with Cupertino, the latest iPad Air is available for 549, which is a solid 50 bucks off for the base model. If you’re looking for a gaming keyboard, Razer’s 60% Huntsman Mini keyboard is 30 bucks off, leaving it at 90 dollars. If you want a mouse to pair that with, the Basilisk Ultimate is 70 dollars off, leaving it at 100 bucks. Finally, if you want to save both time and money, we have a special promotion for NordPass Premium, where you get a 70% discount for one of the best password managers in the market.