Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 i7(32GB+512GB) is $300 cheaper today

By Rahul
mspoweruser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Surface Book 3 is now available at a discounted price at Amazon. The i7 variant of the Book 3(32GB+512GB) is now available at a price point of $2,499.99, down from $2,799.99. If you do the math, that’s an impressive $300 discount!. The design of the Surface Book 3 remains...

mspoweruser.com
