This cross is a Dennehey Design plan. I have a good amount of 1/4” hardwood in various species on my shelves. I love making crosses and ran across this layered cross plan some time ago. Yesterday afternoon I decided to make the smallest version of this cross. This one is 9” tall x 5-1/2” wide. I used walnut for the main beams with cherry and walnut sandwiching the maple strips that sit on the main beams. This cross took me about 1-1/2 hours start to finished product. I finished it with a semi- gloss lacquer.

www.lumberjocks.com
#Dennehey Design Cross
Palm Springs, CApalmspringslife.com

Led by Design

To tell the story of this luminescent modern home is to first tell the story of how three people living on the East Coast landed on the same street in the Indian Canyons. Career architect-turned-assemblage artist Ted Chapin and husband Torrence Boone, a vice president at Google, bought the home as a West Coast getaway after visiting international designer and artist Javier Echenique, a friend they knew through art circles in Cape Cod and New York who moved to Palm Springs four years ago. They rented a home up the street from Echenique for a six-week stay in the spring of 2018. Two weeks in, they began searching for one of their own.
Truckee, CAthetahoeweekly.com

Haust Design, Melding design and craftmanship

Although born and raised in Massachusetts, Nate Haust moved west to pursue snowboarding and found that the mountains and Lake Tahoe provided him with the inspiration to launch Haust Design. Haust moved to Truckee three years ago for a change of scenery: “I’ve always had an attraction for living in California and I was ready for a change. With snowboarding, this was the perfect place.”
DesignRecycled Crafts

Coloring a Birthday Card with Copic Markers

If you’re new to coloring stamps watching a video tutorial that is in “real time” can be very helpful so you see all the details of blending and layering colors and maybe even follow along for practice. Angelica is sharing a video of her coloring in a stamped image from Colorado Craft Company in real time using Copic Markers for this sweet dog design.
Interior DesignHGTV

Bohemian Design Style 101

Born carefree and eclectic, bohemian design mimics the artistry of those who appreciate the textures, patterns, colors and motifs of nature. While many take a “more is more” approach, you can do boho however you’d like: maximalist, minimalist, modern, chic. The key is mixing, matching, layering and exploring; incorporating trinkets from your travels; crafting a comfortable and meaningful space. We’ll show you how with our tips below.
Designers & Collectionswolfandbadger.com

Designer Collection

ALMARO is an introspection, an ode to the soul, where the body is perceived as something transitory, so it seeks to dress beyond it, it seeks to dress the essence of people. We create timeless pieces inspired by just a human silhouette and nature, there is no masculine or feminine scheme, and our real strength comes from an identity that is conceived without any gender identification.
Drinksvinepair.com

Double Cross Review

Made using winter wheat and filtered no fewer than seven times through diamonds, this Slovakian vodka is rounded and clean tasting. It arrives full-bodied and balanced on the palate but with light-footed energy. The finish leaves a faintly sweet and tangy impression, and a spray of citrus.
Designpsychologytoday.com

Impostors by Design

Growing up, my mother called me ‘Tubby,’ ‘Little Tubbette,’ and ‘Tubby Tubby Two by Four.’ She did so to prevent baby fat from becoming adult fat which, predictably, had the opposite effect. Top grades and other scholarly achievements were met with praise, but the principal yardstick for measuring my worth was how I looked. I would put on a skirt and gussy up my hair to get ready for an event, and my mom would ask, “Aren’t you going to put a little blush on?” I always had a little blush on. I just never looked good enough.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: Organizing Your Home

Well-decorated rooms depend on a sharp sense of order, but living in a clutter-free environment requires a mastery of organization. Stylish staging can combat the "Ooh, I've got too much stuff!" shriek. Making life look glamorous and carefree is everything but. So here a few tips to make your things looks more like the staff at Buckingham's or your decorator ran through your place.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Traced Hand Pattern – Free Embroidery Tutorial

As a mother, I have been keeping my child’s artwork with her handprints since she was born. I cherish those drawings. Here’s a unique way to capture those keepsakes from One Savvy Mom. In this tutorial you will find a detailed supply list along with step by step instructions to...
Home & Gardentinyhousetalk.com

One Tiny House, Three Designs, The Tagish

It’s amazing what a tiny house company can do with a simple layout. As you’ll see below, Alberta-based Teacup Tiny Homes took their “Tagish” floor plan and customized it beautifully to fit three entirely different design profiles — a clean and modern look, a flirty feminine vibe, and finally a rustic cabin feel.
Workoutsbrothers-brick.com

Crushing it in cross-species cross-fit training

Restrictions on many of our usual weekend activities are finally starting to lift as more and more people around the world get their vaccination shots. But what do you do if cross-fit gyms just don’t come in your size? Improvise! Bart De Dobbelaer demonstrates the importance of using a spotter when lifting weights, or in this case, an exceedingly large caterpillar. It might be hard to tell, with so many black parts, but all three of the ants are quite expressive, including the poor fellow trapped beneath his living dumbbell.
Jobscoroflot.com

Graphic Designer / Senior Graphic Designer

Seeking a full-time Graphic Designer or Senior Graphic Designer to join our New York/San Francisco office. As the only Graphic Designer in the US, this position will support all US offices. The Graphic Designer works with the marketing team on graphics and collateral for the US region, in close coordination with project managers on illustrations/diagrams for proposals, presentations, and reports, and is the expert on the company's visual identity and graphic standards. Occasionally, the Graphic Designer will coordinate and assist with our international offices on special projects.
Animalsapplevis.com

Animal crossing

Submitted by TheTechPianoPl… on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The app is completely inaccessible. I would like this app to be accessible, because I’ve heard it’s really fun.
Detroit, MIcollegeforcreativestudies.edu

Interaction Design

Studio courses are designed to expose students to a wide range of real-life design problems with industry and community partners. These courses challenge students to apply creative thinking skills in developing design outcomes and interventions for objects and experiences and apply technological competencies. This course focuses on skills in physical...
Animalswinonapost.com

Watch out for turtle crossings

It’s that time of the year again folks. Time for my annual “Turtle crossing” alert! The little guys are on the move, and for the first time in many years their numbers are actually up. This spring, the river is thankfully behaving itself and is not presenting massive, seemingly endless flood waters for them to deal with during their egg-depositing process. As you probably know, turtles do not move very fast and require a long time to cross a roadway to reach their chosen destination. Please give them plenty of time, or better yet, stop and give them a helping hand. Be extra careful on the Prairie Island Road this year as the beautifully renovated campground is fully operational and drawing a lot of visitors. Please drive carefully and give these harmless (except for the big snappers) and adorable creatures a safe migration. Many thanks to all.
TravelReal Simple

5 Stylish Tiny House Plans We're Coveting Right Now

Tiny houses are still trending, and recently it seems like everyone-including Amazon and IKEA!-is joining the tiny house craze. Whether you're thinking about downsizing to a tiny house in retirement, want to add a guest house to your property, or are constructing a mini vacation getaway, the five tiny house plans below have you covered. A garden cottage to use as an artist's studio? Check. A carefully designed one-bedroom for your in-laws? You got it! You can customize each plan if you like, or ask your contractor to build them as is so these tiny houses will be move-in ready in no time.
Tulsa, OKutulsa.edu

Design-thinking, design-doing

Every year in the Department of Mechanical Engineering there is a flurry of activity as students enrolled in the Senior Project course finalize and present their designs for new technologies and improvements on existing ones. This course gives the students design, fabrication, project management, communication and teamwork experience of a kind they will experience – and require – for success in the workplace after graduation.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Brighton Crossings - The Pioneer Collection

Welcome Home Centers are NOW OPEN daily! No Appointment Needed. Lennar now offers Self-Guided Tours for the first time ever! To tour model homes on-site and on your own, all you need to do is provide a few key pieces of information and we will send you a unique code to access the models of your choice. Up your lifestyle at Brighton Crossings, a vibrant masterplan that pairs a great location with exciting amenities to deliver a living experience unlike any other in the area. Lennar offers a great selection of new home designs and Everything’s Included® features, so families of every type can enjoy the good life. At every turn, residents can find a variety of amenities for relaxation, recreation and everything in between, such as parks, trails, fitness center, water park, a shopping center down the street and so much more. Additionally, Brighton Crossings is near everything you want, including well-regarded schools, plenty of entertainment and exceptional recreation like Barr Lake.
Apparelparadisecoast.com

Floromancy Designs

Order handmade headwear by Naples-native Katie Vance. This headwear has appeared in music videos, magazines, and on stage in the Scene to be seen art runway show at Naples Art Association. Prices range from $50 to $250 depending on complexity Contact Katie for your own headpiece by email at floromancydesigns@gmail.com.