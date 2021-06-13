Dennehey Design cross
This cross is a Dennehey Design plan. I have a good amount of 1/4” hardwood in various species on my shelves. I love making crosses and ran across this layered cross plan some time ago. Yesterday afternoon I decided to make the smallest version of this cross. This one is 9” tall x 5-1/2” wide. I used walnut for the main beams with cherry and walnut sandwiching the maple strips that sit on the main beams. This cross took me about 1-1/2 hours start to finished product. I finished it with a semi- gloss lacquer.www.lumberjocks.com