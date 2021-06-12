Cancel
Study shows feasibility of using Olfactory Virtual Reality to address anxiety, pain and stress

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings from a study on the feasibility of addressing anxiety, pain and stress with Olfactory Virtual Reality (OVR) - a new form of VR that incorporates the sense of smell into its augmented reality - paint a clearer picture for clinical psychiatrists about how it could be used to safely and effectively help mental health and mood disorders. What's more, it holds promise for improved access and inclusion of patients impacted by physical limitations or constraints, such as patient mobility, comorbidities and safety.

