Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Trailers, release date, and everything we know so far

By Zackery Cuevas
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft Forward, Ubisoft's E3 2021 presentation, offered us a look at some of the publisher's upcoming games, including Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Extraction, but as the presentation closed, we got one final surprise announcement — the long-rumored Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was finally revealed. While there wasn't any gameplay in the trailer, we did get a good, albeit brief look at what's to come from the cinematic first-person adventure. Here's everything we know so far about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

