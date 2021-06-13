Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Trailers, release date, and everything we know so far

Halo Infinite remains to be on the top of gamers' minds despite all the reworks and delays the game has gone through. While Xbox and developer 343 Industries have released trailers and gameplay footage of Master Chief's next adventure, there's still quite a bit of mystery around Halo Infinite. For one thing, the final look of the game is still up in the air and we still know little to nothing about the story. We're sure to hear more soon though as the game is the centerpiece of the upcoming Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021.