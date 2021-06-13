Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Trailers, release date, and everything we know so far
Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft's E3 2021 presentation, offered us a look at some of the publisher's upcoming games, including Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Extraction, but as the presentation closed, we got one final surprise announcement — the long-rumored Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was finally revealed. While there wasn't any gameplay in the trailer, we did get a good, albeit brief look at what's to come from the cinematic first-person adventure. Here's everything we know so far about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.www.windowscentral.com