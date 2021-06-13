Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Attenborough tells G7 leaders what is needed on climate change

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4sYk_0aT9ehqT00

Leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall have been told to demonstrate the “global will” to tackle climate change by Sir David Attenborough.​include parent tweet

The television naturalist said the scientific response to the Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated what was possible when there was a “clear and urgent” goal.

Sir David told the leaders gathered in Carbis Bay: “The scientific collaboration on Covid treatment and vaccines showed just how much we can achieve together when the goal is clear and urgent.

“We know in detail what is happening to our planet. And we know all of the things we need to do during this decade.

“We have the skills to address it in time. All we need is the global will to do so.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Television#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.