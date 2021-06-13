Attenborough tells G7 leaders what is needed on climate change

Leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall have been told to demonstrate the “global will” to tackle climate change by Sir David Attenborough.​include parent tweet

The television naturalist said the scientific response to the Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated what was possible when there was a “clear and urgent” goal.

Sir David told the leaders gathered in Carbis Bay: “The scientific collaboration on Covid treatment and vaccines showed just how much we can achieve together when the goal is clear and urgent.

“We know in detail what is happening to our planet. And we know all of the things we need to do during this decade.

“We have the skills to address it in time. All we need is the global will to do so.”