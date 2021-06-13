Sunday Reading: Commemorating Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the commemoration of emancipation, is a second of reflection for this nation. Last yr, the Harvard professor and historian Annette Gordon-Reed printed a bit in The New Yorker about her childhood in Texas and the that means of the vacation for her household and group. Juneteenth and the Fourth of July had been inextricably linked throughout these years, she notes, partly as a result of the Declaration of Independence carried a promise but to be fulfilled for Black Americans. “I also did not know, as a child,” she writes, “how intensely African-Americans had fought to keep alive the memory of Juneteenth—to commemorate our ancestors’ struggles and their hopes, and to link them to our own.”