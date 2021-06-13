Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Sunday Reading: Commemorating Juneteenth

By Carl Westwood
overpassesforamerica.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth, the commemoration of emancipation, is a second of reflection for this nation. Last yr, the Harvard professor and historian Annette Gordon-Reed printed a bit in The New Yorker about her childhood in Texas and the that means of the vacation for her household and group. Juneteenth and the Fourth of July had been inextricably linked throughout these years, she notes, partly as a result of the Declaration of Independence carried a promise but to be fulfilled for Black Americans. “I also did not know, as a child,” she writes, “how intensely African-Americans had fought to keep alive the memory of Juneteenth—to commemorate our ancestors’ struggles and their hopes, and to link them to our own.”

www.overpassesforamerica.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwidge Danticat
Person
George Floyd
Person
David Remnick
Person
Jelani Cobb
Person
Alicia Garza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Juneteenth#Commemoration#Harvard#The New Yorker#Black Americans#African Americans#American#Black Lives Matter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyCape Gazette

Blacks’ story is unique to American history

Robert Adams’ letter of May 31 reminds me of the Texas textbook authors who wanted to call slaves “workers.” If non-Christians were forced to be indentured servants, the native American Indian population was excluded, but suffered another type of genocide. In states or territories that outlawed slavery, slave owners (remember slaves could neither read nor write) use the ruse of indentured contracts, but the terms were often 60 or even 90 years, so a lifetime of servitude, nonetheless.
U.S. PoliticsNorwalk Reflector

Who Is really killing American democracy?

  By a vote of 30-1 in the House, with unanimous support in the Senate, Juneteenth, June 19, which commemorates the day in 1865 when news of Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, has been declared a federal holiday.   It is to be called Juneteenth Independence Day.   Prediction: This will become...
Religionnationalvanguard.org

God Is a Racist and He Wants Whites to Be White Racists

FIRST, let’s begin with a very brief set of definitions so we can clearly understand what follows. RELIGION/FAITH DEFINITION: Generally, a set of beliefs concerning the cause, nature, and purpose of the Universe, and the meaning of life and ultimate concerns. SPIRITUALITY DEFINITION: Generally, a sense of connection to something...
New York City, NYcityxtramagazine.com

Queer People More Likely To Be Stopped By Police

Just as the topic of allowing uniformed law enforcement and law enforcement groups to take part in Pride parades becomes a bigger topic, the William Institute released a study revealing how difficult LGBTQ people still are treated by police. The UCLA School of Law-based research organization found that six percent...
Societyzinnedproject.org

How We Remember: The Struggle Over Slavery in Public Spaces

This lesson is part of a suite of activities developed to accompany How the Word Is Passed by a Zinn Education Project curriculum collective, which includes the authors listed above. In the prologue to his book How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith writes that “The echo of enslavement is...
Educationgwu.edu

Failing Grade: Are Americans Flunking History?

For historians like Christopher Brick, B.A. ’02, director of the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences History Department’s Eleanor Roosevelt Papers Project, the past few years have been filled with frustration. Dr. Brick can barely turn on his TV—much less browse the internet—without hearing political figures, pop culture influencers and seemingly expert voices distort the historical record.
Public Safetymontanadailygazette.com

Irony: Black Lives Matter™ Leader Shot In the Head…By Other Black People

[Sarah Lilly] This past weekend, British Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson, was shot in the head. Though alive, she remains in critical condition in the hospital. American readers may not be familiar with Sasha Johnson’s activism, but let me assure you she is as vengeful, obnoxious, and moronic as her BLM comrades stateside. Here are a few excerpts of her political rhetoric.
Galveston, TXWashington Times

Democrats need a day of atonement for deplorable civil rights record

With the creation of June 19th (“Juneteenth”) as a federal holiday, Democrats have one more claim to be the party of civil rights and equal opportunity for African Americans, though most Republicans also voted for the holiday. That claim has been promoted for decades by a compliant media, academia and high-profile politicians, but the facts say otherwise.
Bedford, MABoston Globe

A notable gap in teaching of Asian American history

Bedford school saw the need and created literature course. Deanna Pan’s article on the lack of Asian American history being taught in area schools (“For Asian Students, US history a sore subject,” Page A1, June 17) explains why Bedford High School created an Asian American literature course five years ago. Spurred on by the growing Asian American student population at our school, we saw the need to address the educational gap Pan’s article reveals.