Running: A Success Story

Over the last year, diversity and inclusion came into the spotlight more than ever before, as many issues that had previously been ignored over overlooked entered a global conversation. Many organizations have since rushed to create or reinvigorate diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programs as they reacted to new pressures. And since, DE&I has moved from a “nice to have” to an imperative with many business leaders taking direct action. Whether companies are expanding their DE&I efforts due to a sense of corporate social responsibility, seeking new talent pools or hoping to increase employee productivity with an inclusive environment, the fact is these programs are getting a lot more attention than they have before.