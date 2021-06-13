Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Formidable Charm of Omar Sy

By Carl Westwood
overpassesforamerica.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSy continued, “I think that it gave us strength. And openness. Today we talk about diversity, about all those things. But I grew up with that. Going from apartment to apartment in the building where I lived, I toured the world.”. Late this spring, Sy and I had been speaking...

www.overpassesforamerica.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurent Blanc
Person
Louis Leterrier
Person
Aya Nakamura
Person
Nicolas Anelka
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Jamel Debbouze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#French#Egyptians#Sumerians#Trappes#Radio Nova#Senegalese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Tesla
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Lupin’s Omar Sy Became An International TV Sensation

“My sense of adventure comes from the place I grew up,” says Omar Sy, the star of Lupin—the Netflix series that has become an international phenomenon—and easily the most beloved actor in France. (Three times Sy has been voted France’s favorite person, on an open ballot.) The place he’s talking about is Trappes, one of the infamous banlieues about 20 miles west of Paris, which, collectively, occupy a complicated place in the French national imagination. Banlieues are suburbs outside major cities filled with housing projects that were cheaply constructed for immigrant workers during France’s postwar labor shortage. As jobs dried up in the 1980s and ’90s, austerity settled in and xenophobia flared, giving the banlieues a forbidding reputation, either to be pitied or shunned. “In Europe, city centers are for the rich,” explains Sy, the third of seven children born to a Senegalese father and Mauritanian mother. “The more outside you live, the more outside the bubble you are, and it’s hard to come in.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Sy What? Everything You Want to Know About Lupin’s Sexy Star, Omar Sy

When it comes to Lupin hottie Omar Sy—oui oui! The 43-year-old French actor is well-known in France for his radio comedy sketches and his award-winning appearance in 2011’s The Intouchables—and now, he’s garnering attention worldwide for his starring role in Lupin, Netflix‘s original series based on the Arsène Lupin book series. (The show’s five-episode Part 2 arrives Friday, June 11.) But all of that barely scratches the surface of who Sy is.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Lupin is still entertaining in Part 2 and Omar Sy is still a gravitational force, but the Killing Eve-style strains are starting to show

"There are car chases across the French countryside, a spooky near-haunted house, romantic interludes along the Champs-Élysées and the Seine, plus a finale that’s pure Hitchcockian pastiche. Accompanied by Mathieu Lamboley’s score, Lupin has, like its hero and its literary inspiration, a magician’s swagger, daring you to see beyond the sleight of hand," says Daniel Fienberg. "And beyond the sleight of hand, there’s often additional flash and little more. Assane is always four or five steps ahead of everybody to a degree that’s exhausting and, when (George) Kay and the writers skip major logical steps in his process, it’s extra frustrating. The show is still very entertaining, but even in leaving you wanting more — at least fans go into these five episodes knowing that’s it until Part 3 — you can see how it might not be sustainable; it’s a bit like how Killing Eve had one superb season and then the strain of repeating the same tricks became too much. Maybe Killing Eve suffered because the writers understood that both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer were needed for the alchemy, while Lupin could last because only Sy is required. He has simmering chemistry with (Ludivine) Sagnier and (Clotilde) Hesme, but he could probably have simmering chemistry with a baguette. Watching these five episodes, he gets to be a romantic lead, an action star and a suave model for trench coats, track suits and and some ridiculous disguises. Sy is so good and so versatile that I’m ready for Lupin to really explore what the character’s race means in contemporary France."
TV & Videosdnyuz.com

Love ‘Lupin’ on Netflix? Get to Know Star Omar Sy

Lupin Part 2 premiered on Netflix this weekend bringing more Omar Sy in our lives. The charismatic French actor is one thousand percent the reason why Lupin is such a colossal hit. Sy plays Assane Diop in Lupin, a modern day gentleman thief who pulls inspiration for his heists from the pages of Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin stories. Assane Diop leans on a combination of swagger and street smarts to pull off his cons, but his greatest weapon is his ability to shift in and out of different personas like a chameleon. Or, we should say, Omar Sy.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Get to know Omar Sy, protagonist of Lupine better

Omar Sy personifies the charismatic thief with white gloves Assane Diop in the hit series of Netflix, Lupin. Do you know the story of this talented French actor? His life is full of inspiring events, from his humble beginnings where he was a victim of racism to his rise to success with the role in the streaming giant that established him as a figure on world TV. Omar Sy will tell, in the first person, the details of his life.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Untangling the charms of Sparks

Gimmicky though it may be, the cinematic tradition of grouping men who know both when and when not to shut up will always feel like solid comic algebra. One silent type, plus one or two louder counterparts, usually equals a kind of humble harmony. Harpo Marx's muteness seems to turn up Groucho and Chico's physical volume. Silent Bob makes Jay's stoned doofery almost sentimental. Even Teller brings a shade of mystery to his idiot co-star. The math is elusive, but when the calculus works out right, the formula can give the vague texture of poetry to anything from a card trick to a hit in the nuts.
Presidential Electiondnyuz.com

Le Pen Suffers Disappointment In French Regional Polls

The party of France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen performed weaker than expected in the first round of regional elections Sunday, in a vote marked by record levels of abstention. Early projections showed the centre-right Republicans party on course to top Sunday’s vote, while Le Pen’s National Rally undershot predictions...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Polo & Pan Share New Track, ‘Les Jolies Choses’; Announce European Tour

Polo & Pan release a new track “Les Jolies Choses”, the final taste of their forthcoming sophomore album Cyclorama, due out June 25 on Virgin Music. You can check it out below. “Les Jolies Choses” follows their Channel Tres collaboration ‘Tunnel’, currently picking up airplay across Radio 1 and 6...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euros legends: What is Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine legacy?

Andriy Shevchenko seemed destined to be filed alongside Alfredo Di Stefano, George Best and Ryan Giggs as one of international football’s best players to never appear at a tournament finals. The Ukrainian goal machine played in three consecutive play-off defeats but finally broke his country’s finals duck to reach the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
Sportshorsesport.com

Valkenswaard United Gains Formidable GCL Lead After Stockholm Win

Valkenswaard United duo Edwina Tops-Alexander and home hero Peder Fredricson defeated pole sitters London Knights in an exhilarating battle at GCL Stockholm Presented by Fastator. There was a fantastic atmosphere in Sweden’s historic Olympic Stadium as today’s sporting drama unfolded in front of a limited but hugely enthusiastic crowd of...
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Elīna Garanča & Jonathan Tetelman Lead ‘Carmen’ in Belgrade

(Credits: © Holger Hage / Deutsche Grammophon / Semperoper Dresden official website) The Belgrade Summer Festival has announced that mezzo-soprano superstar Elīna Garanča will perform the title role in a concert performance of George Bizet‘s operatic masterwork “Carmen” on July 4, 2021. Garanča will be joined onstage by American tenor...
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

Macron, Le Pen parties struggle in French vote

PARIS -- Marine Le Pen's far-right party stumbled, French President Emmanuel Macron's centrists crashed and incumbent conservatives surged ahead in the first round of the country's regional elections Sunday that were dominated by security issues and a record-low turnout. What was meant to be a vote centered on local concerns,...
MoviesWebster County Citizen

Nicolas Cage to star in Butcher's Crossing

Nicolas Cage is set to star in 'Butcher's Crossing'. The 57-year-old actor is attached to the adventure film, which is adapted from John Williams' 1960 novel about the rugged frontier of the American West. Gabe Polsky will direct the movie with Altitude Film Group producing and financing the project. The...