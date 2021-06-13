Your chance to win a B20 streaming microphone courtesy of EPOS

If you’re reading this, you’re likely starting a podcast. Well, it seems even those who aren’t reading this are starting a podcast too! So many people have taken up the habit that there are a dizzying array of microphones aimed at the pursuit. Many manufacturers would like you to believe they make the best mic for podcasting, so knowing exactly what to look for will help you to cut through the hype. The good news is there’s bound to be something just right for you. Whether you’re starting out or trading up, this collection of the best podcast microphones has the gear to suit anyone’s needs.