Elon Musk fights to rid rural Britain of sluggish broadband in battle with BT

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Canadian broadband service provider (BSP) Mainland Telecom has experienced a 66 percent surge in net-new subscribers in just three months since expanding the availability of its unrivaled managed Wi-Fi services to residents in the rural municipality of Clare, Nova Scotia, with Revenue EDGE. These premium services, which are delivered with lightning speed via the Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems and the optional, intelligent mesh extensions of the GigaSpire BLAST u4m, are helping increase the appeal of the community in the midst of a booming real estate market as a viable option to live and work from remotely. Mainland Telecom’s branded CommandIQ mobile app, HomeHub, coupled with unprecedented in-home network visibility enabled by the seamless integration with Calix Support Cloud, excites subscribers with the ability to create, manage, and enhance their Wi-Fi 6 experience over a brand-new fiber broadband network powered by Intelligent Access EDGE. Residents of the remote community in western Nova Scotia—whose choices previously ranged from outdated technologies such as DSL and substandard options like wireless and satellite—can now connect reliably to expand their employment, education, entertainment, and economic opportunities.