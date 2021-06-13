Cancel
Elon Musk fights to rid rural Britain of sluggish broadband in battle with BT

 9 days ago

The residents of Brithem Bottom know better than most the feeling of being isolated. The quiet hamlet in Devon is among the many rural areas in the UK that suffers from desperately slow broadband speeds – and up until recently, efforts to improve it have been in vain. For Philip...

