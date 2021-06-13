Cancel
Public Health

Court upholds Houston hospital’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy — workers can refuse vaccine, but ‘will simply need to work somewhere else’

By Carl Westwood
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas hospital system’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for workers can stand after a federal decide on Saturday dismissed a carefully watched lawsuit from workers refusing to get the shot. The hospital system’s insurance policies weren’t coercion towards workers, Hughes stated. They had been a alternative the hospital system made...

Public Healthnewsverses.com

Texas choose tosses hospital staff’ COVID-19 vaccine requirement lawsuit, says they’ll ‘work some place else’

A federal choose in Texas has thrown out a lawsuit filed by 117 workers of Houston’s Methodist Hospital system concentrating on its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. In accordance with the ruling, U.S. District Decide Lynn Hughes of Houston stated that lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges’ claims that vaccines are “experimental and harmful” had been “false” and “irrelevant.” Hughes additionally stated that COVID-19 vaccines being a situation of employment will not be coercion, as Bridges and the opposite plaintiffs contended.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

178 hospital workers suspended for not complying with coronavirus vaccination policy at Houston Methodist

A Houston-based hospital system suspended more than 170 health-care workers who did not comply with the organization’s vaccine mandate, the system’s CEO said Tuesday, a day after employees protested the requirement outside a medical center. While 24,947 of Houston Methodist’s employees were fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by Monday’s deadline, 178 employees did not get fully vaccinated and were suspended without pay for two weeks, Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom wrote in an internal message that the system shared with The Washington Post.
Houston, ALPosted by
AL.com

Houston hospital workers fighting COVID vaccine requirement have lawsuit tossed

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.
Texas Statetuipster.com

A Texas judge dismissed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital over its policy that mandated all staff needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face suspension.

Judge tosses lawsuit against Houston hospital over staff vaccine mandate. A Texas judge tossed a suit filed by a nurse against a Houston hospital over its mandate that staff get vaccinated. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. You know he can’t see this right. Be perfectly...
Congress & Courtsmy40.tv

Supreme Court ruling on ACA is good for WNC, local experts say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has survived a third legal challenge from Republicans. The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the law by a vote of 7-2 Thursday. Local nonprofit Pisgah Legal Services, which helps people with the ACA enrollment process, called the...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Blood pressure pills recalled over cancer risk

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...
U.S. Politicshealthleadersmedia.com

Former St. Luke's CEO: The Affordable Care Act survives another challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court

I have previously posted a number of blog pieces on the legal challenges to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (commonly referred to as the Affordable Care Act) since its enactment in March of 2010. To understand the basis for the latest challenge to the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (“ACA”), one needs to understand a prior challenge decided by the Supreme Court in 2012.