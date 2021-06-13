Court upholds Houston hospital’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy — workers can refuse vaccine, but ‘will simply need to work somewhere else’

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...