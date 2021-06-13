Cancel
Cleveland, OH

How I support LGBTQ+ youth in dental setting

Cleveland Jewish News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen someone walks into my office, my goal is to make them feel at home. I want my patient to know that not only did I look at their chart, but I also extensively reviewed their medical history and am ready and able to meet them. I want them to know that my office is a place in which they can feel comfortable and safe. I want my younger patients to feel like I am someone to whom they can talk to without judgment, and give them a sense of safety in what could be an uncomfortable place.

Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Central Florida centers, groups lend support to struggling LGBTQ youth

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than half of LGBTQ youth have struggled in the past year, facing discrimination based upon sexual orientation or gender identity, according to the Trevor Project. But, the stat comes as no surprise to Heather Wilkie, who serves as the Zebra Coalition's Executive Director. What You Need...
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Support brands with LGBTQ+ founders during Pride Month

Jun. 6—June is Pride Month, and you'll notice this is when every beauty brand seems to release its rainbow products, proclaiming solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. However, it rarely lasts beyond 30 days. Limited-edition collections help sell products for these brands. They then make the (usually) 10% donation and move...
Advocacythegazette.com

Plasticity in June: Superficial support for LGBTQ+ Iowans

Pride month is upon us with the beginning of June, and I can’t wait to see what kind of plastic representation companies engage in this year to “show their support” for members of the LGBTQ+ community. If plastic representation is an unfamiliar term, let me enlighten you. It was popularly...
SocietyCIO

13 organizations that support LGBTQ+ tech workers

The lack of diversity in IT doesn’t just leave underrepresented workers feeling alienated; it can also make them feel unsafe. That’s certainly true for the LGBTQ+ community, with only 76% of LGBTQ+ workers reporting they feel safe in their workplace and 64% of trans and gender nonconforming (GNC) individuals saying the same, according to a report from Blind. Moreover, only 35% of LGBTQ+ and 41% of trans or GNC workers say they feel “represented in upper management at their company.”
Newark, DEWMDT.com

New non-profit brings “light”, safe space for LGBTQ+ youth

NEWARK, DE. In Delaware, one new non-profit is aiming to be a light for LGBTQ+ youth in the community. The Emerald Light House’s mission is to support LGBTQ+ youth and young adults. The organization provides guidance on ways to reduce depression, anxiety, and other topics impacting teens. Founders tell us...
ReligionWashington Post

'Serenade' album celebrates LGBTQ youth ahead of Queer Youth of Faith Day

(RNS) — When 19-year-old Mel Rottman came out as gay, they thought they would lose their community. Instead, Rottman was met with love from their parents, pastor and church. “A lot of my faith journey ended up being influenced by that because I became more in love with Jesus when I came out and was fully myself,” Rottman said in a video on the website Beloved Arise.
ReligionParents Magazine

How Catholic Parents Can Better Support Their LGBTQ+ Children

One of the hardest parts of my life was when I realized that my own religion describes my existence as a sin. For many gay teens who come from a religious home, "struggle" is something synonymous amongst them. They struggle with their identity, with themselves, with the religion that gives them a different perspective on life. They struggle to tell friends about who they are and they-most significantly-struggle to tell their religious parents.
ShoppingTime Out Global

Local LGBTQ+ brands in Singapore to support

A colourful combo of joy and activism, Pride Month is so much more than just a celebratory bout of rainbow flags and dazzling parades. Despite events like Pink Dot and Pink Fest, there’s still a long way to go to achieve a more inclusive Singapore. And what better way to support the LGBTQ+ community than to continuously amplify their voices?
Palo Alto, CAfuncheap.com

LGBTQ+ Youth: A Year of Trauma and Resilience

This live webinar will examine the unique mental health challenges queer and trans youth have experienced over the past year due to the pandemic, racial and equity issues, and current political legislation. Join a distinguished team of psychologists and counselors who discuss what this environment looks like for LGBTGEQIAP+ youth – and what can be done moving forward to ensure this population has the support and resilience tools they need from their families, schools, and communities. This webinar is part of Palo Alto University’s “At the Forefront of Mental Health” series.
Los Angeles, CAantioch.edu

COLORS Celebrates 10 Years of Progress For LGBTQ+ Youth

Cynthia Ruffin directs COLORS LGBTQ Youth Counseling Services, a program that provides therapy for youth who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other diverse sexualities and genders at Antioch Los Angeles. She’s proud of the work they do every day, but this year she’s feeling especially proud of the program’s longevity. In July, COLORS will celebrate a full decade of helping LGBTQ+ youth. Says Ruffin, “We have been free and unlimited for ten years.”
Societyjustmeans.com

SAIC Celebrates Pride Month, Supports LGBTQ+ Community

Tweet This: .@SAICinc is celebrating #PrideMonth by supporting and uplifting the voices and stories of the LGBTQ+ community. #SAICequality https://bit.ly/2T4n9GL. Join us in celebrating #PrideMonth by supporting and uplifting the voices and stories of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride represents progress and is a testament to the many contributions and accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ community over the last 50+ years toward #equality and a more #inclusive future for all.
AnimalsDVM 360

Supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the veterinary world and beyond

3 veterinarians define the nuts and bolts of LGBTQ+ allyship, plus offer strategies for nurturing an inclusive environment. Supporting your veterinary team starts by cultivating a more accepting, diverse, and inclusive workspace that everyone can flourish in. “It makes a tremendous amount of impact to know that someone sees you...
Entertainmentrock947.com

SHAED launches The Colorful Campaign in support of LGBTQ+ community

SHAED has launched a new initiative called The Colorful Campaign in support of the LGBTQ+ community. In partnership with Capital Pride Alliance and The Ally Coalition, The Colorful Campaign will raise money for GivePride365, which “provides resources for LGBTQ+ organizations in need.”. The Colorful Campaign is named after the song...
Traveltraveldailymedia.com

Travel with pride: 5 ways to support LGBTQ+ travellers

95% of LGBTQ+ travellers have hidden their sexual orientation on a business trip to protect their own safety. A shocking stat that shows not only how laws and attitudes in some countries continue to affect the ease of travel, but also a potential lack of employer support. Many companies currently have inadequate support systems in place with considerations for LGBTQ+ travellers covered by just 9% of travel policies.
SocietyAmerican Banker

Beyond waving a rainbow flag: How banks can support LGBTQ communities

When former President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military in 2017, Eastern Bank in Boston wanted to do something about it. The $16 billion-asset Eastern, which has a long history of supporting LGBTQ causes, initially hit on the idea of putting up...
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

How to be an LGBTQ ally

HOUSTON — Looking at the rainbow-covered crowds of today's Pride festivals, they're a far cry from how the LGBTQ rights movement started in 1969: the Stonewall riots in New York City. "Pride Month is really a celebration of LGBTQ people fighting back against oppressive forces," says Laura Kanter, the youth...