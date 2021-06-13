How I support LGBTQ+ youth in dental setting

When someone walks into my office, my goal is to make them feel at home. I want my patient to know that not only did I look at their chart, but I also extensively reviewed their medical history and am ready and able to meet them. I want them to know that my office is a place in which they can feel comfortable and safe. I want my younger patients to feel like I am someone to whom they can talk to without judgment, and give them a sense of safety in what could be an uncomfortable place.