Former Ohio State Cornerback Tyreke Johnson Transferring to Nebraska

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyreke Johnson is staying in the Big Ten. The former Ohio State cornerback announced Sunday that he is transferring to Nebraska. A five-star recruit out of Jacksonville's Trinity Christian Academy, Johnson never saw much playing time during his three years at Ohio State. He played just 77 snaps last season, and was projected to be a reserve cornerback again this year, with Sevyn Banks, Cameron Brown and Ryan Watts likely to lead the depth chart at that position.

