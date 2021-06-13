Xbox Game Pass: All 27 titles revealed at the E3 2021 showcase

If you enjoy games, E3 is like birthday party that lasts nearly a week. It’s when we find out what delights the major publishers have planned for us over the next 12 months or so. Developers and publishers finally get to lift the veil on their hard work and show us what they have been doing. E3 is going to be very different this year, as due to the pandemic everything is going to be online. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be lots to get excited about. Over the next few days, leading up to the event, we’re going to share our predictions for what could be announced at the big shows. First up, here are our predictions on what will be announced at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase.