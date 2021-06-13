Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass: All 27 titles revealed at the E3 2021 showcase

By Tomas Franzese
Inverse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of these will be on Xbox Game Pass, a video game subscription service with over 23 million users on day one. Here’s a look at every game from the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

www.inverse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#E3#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Rumour: Scarlet Nexus Could Be A Day One Xbox Game Pass Title

The rumours are always flying this time of year, and the latest arrives courtesy of prominent insider and VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who has advised that action-RPG Scarlet Nexus could arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Grubb made the comments on the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, where...
Video Gamesthedailybuzz.io

Our E3 2021 predictions for the Xbox and Bethesda showcase

If you enjoy games, E3 is like birthday party that lasts nearly a week. It’s when we find out what delights the major publishers have planned for us over the next 12 months or so. Developers and publishers finally get to lift the veil on their hard work and show us what they have been doing. E3 is going to be very different this year, as due to the pandemic everything is going to be online. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be lots to get excited about. Over the next few days, leading up to the event, we’re going to share our predictions for what could be announced at the big shows. First up, here are our predictions on what will be announced at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

E3 2021: all the news from Microsoft and Bethesda’s Xbox showcase

From Halo Infinite to the long anticipated role-playing adventure Starfield, Microsoft is promising a big show for this year’s digital only E3 conference. We’re seeing some extremely technically impressive scenes from STALKER 2 now. Post-apocalyptic shooters now have so many more reflections. An ominously ticking Geiger counter, dimensional anomalies, horrible creatures, harrowed-looking Russian men - all present and correct.
MLBtheloadout.com

Xbox Game Pass: all the games currently available on console

The Xbox Game Pass is a fantastic all-you-can-download service if you’re constantly flitting between games trying to find one you’re willing to sink hours into. The subscription service starts from just $9.99/£7.99 a month on console and it gives you access to just over 100 games that you might have missed out on in the past.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

5 games worth watching from the Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 showcase

'Starfield," "Forza Horizon 5," "Battlefield 2042," "Halo Infinite" and "Atomic Heart" are worth keeping an eye on after details of the games were released at the Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase. Microsoft’s buying spree of studios finally looks like it’s paying off as the company announced a flurry of...
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox Game Studios overview: blow by blow on what to expect at the E3 2021 showcase

We’re now just a couple of days away from Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda games showcase, where the company will showcase the latest project from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other third-party studios. After a somewhat disappointing Xbox Games Showcase last year, it’s safe to say that Microsoft has a lot to prove this year, especially as Halo fans are expecting to see a much more mind-blowing show than last year’s controversial gameplay trailer.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Xbox Game Pass Dominated E3 2021 In The Best Way, All Confirmed Day One Games

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that has, and I say this not as hyperbole, been a game-changer for the industry. Day one launch titles available at no additional cost? A chance for gamers to explore outside of their comfort zone without needing to shell out 60 bucks? It’s great, and it’s only going to grow from here. That being said, Xbox shared a lot of new Xbox Game Pass additions in its E3 2021 showcase. For those that may have missed out, here’s what you need to know.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 – All the trailers and reveals

And that folks, was a wrap on Xbox and Bethesda’s first showcase at E3 2021. I’ve got a feeling that both companies weren’t ready just yet to roll out its biggest upcoming guns, as Microsoft’s return to the Electronic Entertainment Expo brand was one of few surprises and more comfortable reveals instead. Forza Horizon 5 looks gorgeous in its new Mexico setting, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer looks intense, and there were plenty of Game Pass announcements to be had.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Spotlight on Xbox Game Pass as Microsoft showcases upcoming games By Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Microsoft (NASDAQ:) on Sunday showcased 30 upcoming games and said most of those titles will be available on its monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. The company said it would launch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YnVzOA2wNs&ab_channel=Xbox new games on Game Pass every month through the end of the year, including titles...
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

E3 2021: Back 4 Blood To Launch on Xbox Game Pass

Back 4 Blood is the latest game to launch on Xbox Game Pass. News of the announcement leaked on Reddit earlier this week (per Eurogamer) via the description of a YouTube video that has since been removed. However, the news has been confirmed at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase. A spiritual...
Video Gamestechaeris.com

Xbox & Bethesda E3 Games Showcase exclusives and trailers recap

E3 2021 is in full swing and, like last year, is a virtual event. The Xbox & Bethesda E3 Games Showcase ran today, and it definitely felt different than previous years as it seemed there was less energy due to not being held in front of a crowd. At any rate, we tuned in and have a recap of all the trailers and Xbox exclusives announced during the showcase.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Obsidian Humorously Reveals The Outer Worlds 2, Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Obsidian has announced The Outer Worlds 2, but it doesn't know when it's coming or when we'll see more. But it will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. The comical self aware trailer pokes fun at the fact it doesn't have much to show, but it at least lets us know it's coming. It'll contain a new solar system, new crew, but will be the same old Outer Worlds.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Xbox E3 2021 – Everything Announced at Games Showcase

Some say that E3 doesn’t truly kick off until one of the big three show their wares. With no Sony on the cards for E3 2021 and Nintendo not due until next week, a completely beefed up team at Microsoft took the stage at E3 2021 for a virtual press conference where they unveiled a bevy of new releases, some that were very much expected and others that fans had been waiting for years to hear about. If you missed anything from the Xbox Showcase we’ve got you covered with every major announcement from the stream. Without further ado, let’s get into everything you need to know from Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda from E3 2021.