Ever wanted more out of a match-3 puzzle game? Panda Swap from Plug in Digital provides just that. Help a cute little panda and her dragon friend as they travel across China to recover artifacts stolen from their temple. The game description fails to specify who stole the artifacts; it just says they were taken by mischiefs. Players match three or more of the same-colored pieces. This probably sounds familiar to other match-3 puzzle games you’ve played, but there’s a twist. Not only can players swap pieces diagonally, but they can also rotate the whole game board. This is the first game I’ve ever heard of doing something like that. A different perspective can sometimes help beat a level, especially when a level becomes difficult.