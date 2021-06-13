Survivor Series is about to get more electrifying with a great return

Rhea Ripley walked out of Hell in a Cell still the Raw Women's Champion, but the match between herself and Charlotte Flair didn't end the way fans expected. Flair kicked things off with a major advantage, grabbing the title belt as the referee raised it to mark the start of the match, tossed it into Ripley's hands then booted her out of the ring. From there she repeatedly frustrated and outsmarted the champion, battering her in and out of the ring while loudly shouting at her. Ripley eventually managed to build some momentum but had to battle through a damaged left leg.