Survivor Series is about to get more electrifying with a great return
Is an Electrifying return on the cards for the fans at the Survivor Series event?. WWE has four vital shows in a calendar year, and while the first one had no attendance, the second one had limited fan attandenace, and the third will be a packed-out show. SummerSlam is the third important show for the WWE, but the wrestling juggernaut gears up to bring the brand war with an electrifying appearance at Survivor Series.dailyddt.com