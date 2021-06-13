CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Reaction: Xbox Game Pass Is the Thorn in PS5's Side

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe curtain has closed on a very strong Xbox briefing, which saw its beefed up first-party roster – and a lot of timed exclusives – deliver the first real E3 2021 livestream of the year. The event has been on life support thus far, but with good pacing and plenty of...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Become The Riftbreaker on Xbox, Game Pass, PC and PlayStation

It was way back in March of 2019 when we first heard of The Riftbreaker, a game that EXOR Studios hope will mix up the base-building, survival genre like never before. But now it’s here and it’s time to become The Riftbreaker on Xbox, PC and PlayStation, through Xbox Game Pass if you wish too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Is Xbox Game Pass Getting a Price Cut?

Is Xbox Game Pass getting a price cut? There's been speculation for months that Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- which currently run at $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- are set to get a price increase in the near future, likely to $15 and $20 a month. Yet, right now the speculation is whether or not a global price decrease is coming. It's very rare for subscription services to decrease in price. They only ever increase in price over time. Yet, the price of the subscription service recently decreased in three different countries: Chile, Israel, and Hong Kong.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is Halo Infinite on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Master Chief’s next mission to save the universe be coming to Microsoft’s subscription service? Here’s everything we know about Halo Infinite coming to Xbox Game Pass. Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on the December 8, 2021, and may fans can’t wait to...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Thorn#Xbox Series X#Party Games#Team In Green#Forza Horizon 5#Mexican#Bethesda#The Ps Store#Ps Plus
gamespew.com

The Best Family Games on Xbox Game Pass

There’s currently over 400 (!) games available on Xbox Game Pass. And so trying to pick a game suitable for all the family can be quite a tall task. But with so many games to choose from, it at least means, buried amongst more violent games for adults, are plenty of games that kids, parents and grandparents alike can enjoy together. Whether it be a local multiplayer game that everyone can play together, or something fun and colourful that’s easy to take turns with, there are lots of great family games to choose from on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Disco Elysium on Xbox Game Pass?

Many players are asking if ZA/UM's non-traditional RPG, Disco Elysium, is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Here's what you need to know. Disco Elysium is an unique RPG. Players take control of a character who wakes up in a hotel room, hungover, and with no memory of his own identity. Set in a futuristic open world, the game features no combat. Instead, players use skill checks and dialogue trees to progress through the game and piece together the missing parts of the character's memory.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best is yet to come for Xbox Game Pass subscribers

We’ve all seen the threads from prominent gaming journalists and personalities, as well as developers, about Xbox Game Pass being “the best deal in gaming.” And for what it’s worth, all of that grandstanding on social media is true. Xbox Game Pass is a pretty incredible deal, one that offers subscribers access to a constantly changing library of games for a decent cost.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
thexboxhub.com

Enter the Ring of Pain on Xbox Game Pass

Arriving on Xbox and PC today as well as jumping straight into Xbox Game Pass is the turn-based roguelike Ring of Pain. A card game where the encounters come to you!. Dive into randomly generated dungeons to enter the Ring of Pain. Being turn-based allows you to properly strategise your next move in advance. But, be prepared to switch plans on the fly as it wont be long before the Ring of Pain catches you in one of its many, many traps.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Here's How Xbox Game Pass Rewards Work

Xbox Game Pass lets players enjoy a vast library of games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for a monthly subscription price, including upcoming releases like Halo Infinite. While getting access to a ton of games for a low price is already a great deal, Xbox Game Pass also lets you earn rewards points, which can be used towards digital purchases or contests. These points come from Xbox Game Pass quests, which are part of the Microsoft Rewards system. Basically, you can earn cash to spend on games or DLC just from playing Game Pass titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

The Riftbreaker is Now Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S & Game Pass

The Riftbreaker, a base-building survival game with action RPG elements, can finally be played by gamers around the globe on their favorite platform. Turn on your PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, or get the game straight from Game Pass, and report for duty. Captain Nowak, the mission you’ve been training for...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The easiest gamerscore Xbox games on Game Pass

If you’re looking to pad your Xbox gamerscore, then you’re going to need to target the easy games. Preferably, you’ll to want to do this without needing to spend insane amounts of money on games that you’re done with in just a few hours. If you’ve got a Game Pass subscription, then you’re in luck, as there are plenty of easy games to play with this services. In this article, we’re going to cover the five easiest, for a total of 5000 gamerscore in about a day’s worth of play.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Good Life now available with Xbox Game Pass

The Good Life joins Xbox Game Pass today, offering what looks to be one weirdly wacky adventure filled with shapeshifters, mysteries, and more. In The Good Life, we play as Naomi, who seems to have a lot going on. Debt issues force photographer Naomi to move from New York to the town of Rainy Woods. She's hired by The Morning Bell newspaper to investigate a mystery, and it doesn't take her long to find out that all the town's residents turn into cats and dogs at night. While she's busy investigating that, a murder occurs. With all that going on, you wouldn't think Naomi had much time to relax, but it seems your life in Rainy Woods can be whatever you want it to be, with Naomi eating, exploring, and chatting with the townspeople. Her debt hasn't been forgotten in all this, however, and Naomi still needs to take photos for The Morning Bell — with the option to earn more money by photographing whatever's trending on the social media site known as Flamingo. So, yeah. A lot going on for Naomi.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Minecraft is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

During this year's Minecraft Live Mojang has announced that Minecraft is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this November. The 'Minecraft PC bundle' will include both Java and Bedrock versions of the block-building sandbox alongside its dungeon-crawling spinoff Minecraft Dungeons. Minecraft already has its own launcher on PC, but it seems like Microsoft is pushing for all its games to be under one subscription umbrella.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Outriders’ joins Xbox Game Pass for PC this week

Outriders will be available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC library from tomorrow (October 19), as Xbox has confirmed. As Xbox announced in a blog earlier today (October 18), Outriders will join the Xbox Game Pass for PC library from October 19. For players who already have save files...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Dragon Ball FighterZ is Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to Xbox Game Pass (Cloud and Console) on Oct. 21, 2021, Microsoft announced Tuesday. For those on Xbox who are big fans of the iconic anime series, or simply fighting game enthusiasts, here's the breakdown of Dragon Ball FighterZ coming to Xbox Game Pass. Dragon...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include One of This Year's Most Popular Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have new games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. One of these games has been added via the PC version of the subscription service, another has been added via Cloud, and the third and final game has been added to all versions of the subscription service. How long any of these games will be available via Xbox Game Pass remains to be seen, but the new additions include one of this year's most popular games, with that game being Outriders, which has been added to the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Best Free Games on PS4

What are the best free games on PS4? There are hundreds of excellent games on Sony's console, but almost all of them come at a cost. If you're feeling the pinch, there are a number of great free-to-play titles on PlayStation 4 that you can play without spending a penny. These free games can be just as much fun as many premium experiences found on the console. If you're after free to play games on PS4, this list features what we think are the best of the bunch. For a more comprehensive list of the best PS4 games, check the link.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy