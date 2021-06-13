Reeser leads quintet of Rio baseballers on All-RSC teams

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Senior center fielder Kent Reeser leads a quintet of University of Rio Grande players named to the 2021 All-River States Conference Baseball Team. The all-league first and second teams, as well as the RSC Gold Glove Team and individual award winners - all of which were determined through voting of the 10 head coaches in the conference - were announced as part of the RSC Baseball Championship at VA Memorial Stadium.