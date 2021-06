All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. They say the best Father’s Day gift is one that comes from the heart season tickets to the Knicks. But if your dad is less of a sports guy and more of a food guy, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up nine gift ideas that go beyond the bottle of scotch or the Big Green Egg, so whether the father figure in your life loves to cook (check out the box of sushi-grade sustainable fish) or just wants to look like someone who does (perhaps a masc leather apron?), we’ve got you covered. Read on for the best Father’s Day gifts for 2021.