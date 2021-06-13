Playoff juice gives South Kingstown all the energy it needs in morning playoff win vs. Mt. Hope

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Who needs coffee to get the blood pumping when you have the juices of a playoff game to get you started in a morning?. The Mt. Hope and South Kingstown girls lacrosse teams formally kicked off the 2021 spring tournament season on Sunday with their Division I preliminary-round playoff game. Even with a 10 a.m. start time the Rebels came out firing. Once they built a lead, they never let the game get away and turned the second half into a running-clock situation before claiming the 15-3 win, earning a spot in the quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Lincoln School.