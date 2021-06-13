Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota needs to address family leave shortfalls

By Marshall H. Tanick
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

The call by President Biden for a federally funded paidfamily leave program in his first address to Congress earlier this year highlights the paucity of the leave rights for employees in Minnesota and the need to bolster them. Enacted in 1993, the Family and Medical Leave Act, better known by...

www.startribune.com
