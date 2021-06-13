Minnesota needs to address family leave shortfalls

The Internal Revenue Service denied a Christian nonprofit group tax-exempt status because the Bible's "teachings are typically affiliated with" the GOP and its candidates. “Specifically, you educate Christians on what the Bible says in areas where they can be instrumental including the areas of sanctity of life, the definition of marriage, biblical justice, freedom of speech, defense, and borders and immigration, U.S. and Israel relations,” read a letter from IRS Exempt Organizations Director Stephen Martin to Christians Engaged, a nonprofit group seeking tax-exempt status. “The Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican Party] and candidates. This disqualifies you from exemption under IRC Section 501(c)(3).”