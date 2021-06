News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Singapore "“ HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the appointment of Jason Jameson as Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager for Asia Pacific. In his new role, Jameson will be responsible for identifying opportunities for customers, partners and developers, across industries, and will leverage the power of location to solve business problems. Jameson is replacing Stanimira Koleva who left HERE to pursue a new opportunity.