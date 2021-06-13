Angels' Jack Mayfield: Returns to Angels off waivers

Quintana (shoulder) tossed a bullpen session Monday and could be activated by the end of the week, the Associated Press reports. The left-hander's bullpen went well, so there is optimism that he could return to the big club soon. Prior to going on the injured list May 31, Quintana had compiled a 3.78 ERA and 11.9 K/9 over his previous 16.2 innings, thus he will likely have a spot in the rotation waiting for him. That said, the veteran also registered a less-promising 1.62 ERA and 6.5 BB/9in the four-start stretch, so he remains a risky play in fantasy.