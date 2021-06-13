Cancel
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Returns to Angels off waivers

 7 days ago

Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Sunday and assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Mayfield began the season with the Angels, going hitless in three April at-bats before being DFA'd on April 24. He wound up being claimed by Seattle but was DFA'd again June 10 after going 6-for-34 with three RBI across 12 games with the big club. He'll now return to the Angels' farm system, where he'll provide infield depth at Salt Lake for the time being.

