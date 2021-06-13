Cancel
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Warms up but not playing in Game 1

 7 days ago

Wahlstrom (lower body) took warmups ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Lightning but will remain out of the lineup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Wahlstrom will remain sidelined on his 21st birthday and hasn't played since May 24, but his participation in warmups suggests Wahlstrom has progressed in his recovery. He may not crack the lineup when healthy if New York keeps winning with its current group of forwards, but the rookie will likely be inserted to mix things up should the Islanders fall behind in the series or lose another forward to injury.

