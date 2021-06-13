Cancel
MLB

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Could take BP next week

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeager (hand) is expected to take on-field batting practice sometime next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Manager Dave Roberts recently indicated that Seager's hand is healing more quickly than expected, and the fact that the shortstop is around the corner from a return to batting practice certainly supports that statement. Seager will need to go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club, so early July still seems to be the most likely timeframe for his return.

www.cbssports.com
Corey Seager
#Bp#Bp#La Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fried, Braves hold off Dodgers to take series

Max Fried allowed one run over six innings to help the Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Fried (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter. Ehire...
Zachary Walston

Corey Seager Has Ditched the Splint and One Step Closer to Returning

The Los Angeles Dodgers are another step closer to reaching full strength. That's bad news for the rest of the National League. With Bellinger back and Betts heating up, the San Fransico Giants will have a hard time holding back the defending World Champions. Add Seager to the mix, and the Los Angeles lineup will be the same dangerous lineup that tortured NL pitching staffs in the 2020 playoffs.
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers take everything the Pirates give them, and need it

The difference between the Dodgers and Pirates is vast — their run differentials are the best and worst, respectively, in the majors — and that played out in Los Angeles' 5-3 win in the series opener on at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Tuesday night also featured the Dodgers taking advantage of most opportunities provided them by the home team, and might have provided the winning margin. Ke'Bryan Hayes provided the most obvious example, the one that will make highlight films.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Corey Seager’s return timetable becoming clearer

The timetable for Corey Seager’s returned to the Dodgers remains roughly the same as it has been over the last week or so. But we might have a little clearer idea of the structure of the plan to be activated from the injured list. No longer wearing a splint on...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Corey Seager May Soon Begin Rehab Assignment

All recent signs indicate Corey Seager is recovering from his fractured right hand at a fantastic rate. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without the 2020 World Series MVP since May 16, but may only be mere weeks away from welcoming him back to the lineup. “As I understand it,...
MLBcaliforniapublic.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Updates: Corey Seager Inching Closer to Return

The injury bug bites all teams from time-to-time, but the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to always be the main course. The reigning World Series champions had a total of 10 players on the injured list during the shortened 60-game season in 2020. In total, those 10 players spent a combined 248 days on the injured list.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Desperate for a road win, Rangers take on Dodgers

Expected to add some punch off the bench and be a vocal leader for a club trying to repeat as World Series champion, Albert Pujols has been so much more for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols had a home run among his two hits Friday and is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday night in themiddle game of a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers. The Dodgers had five home runs in total during a 12-1 victory over Rangers on Friday.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Adrian Beltre Takes in a Game at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers and Rangers were back at it against on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Just one game after Los Angeles blew them out 12-1 on Friday, the Rangers came out swinging. That led to another 12-1 blowout, this time in favor of Texas. But Dodgers fans did get to...
allfans.co

Dodgers Injury Update: Corey Knebel Progressing Well In Rehab

Corey Knebel was off to a solid start in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers before suffering a right lat strain in late April. Knebel was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 24 and transferred to the 60-day IL on May 2. While Knebel did not need surgery, the Dodgers prepared to be without him for a few months.
MLBspotonalabama.com

Braves take down Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw

Atlanta's Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had a two-run double to spark a five-run rally and help the Braves beat Clayton Kershaw for the first time ever, a 6-4 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. It was Kershaw's first loss to the Braves in 12 career starts....
The Associated Press

Eflin, Phillies to take on Urias, Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies (32-32, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-26, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -179, Phillies +154; over/under is 9...
allfans.co

Dodgers: Corey Seager return trending up based on latest footage

Is Corey Seager the Dodgers’ shortstop of the future? We won’t mince words: probably, yes. Luckily, that “future” seems set to restart almost immediately. It’s easy to forget that most of the adversity facing Los Angeles early in this roller coaster season came due to a depleted roster. Would they have won a few more games if the dregs of their bullpen had managed to hold up? Of course!
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers ‘hopeful’ Corey Knebel returns around August

Having missed nearly two months with a right lat strain, Knebel was spotted in the dugout and clubhouse with the Dodgers this weekend. According to Roberts, it still looks as if it'll be some time before we see him return to the club. He's stretching it out, but hasn't gotten onto a mound yet," Roberts said.
MLBnumberfire.com

Dodgers' Chris Taylor taking seat Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will grab a seat following nine straight starts. Zach McKinstry will take Taylor's spot on second base and bat sixth. numberFire’s models project McKinstry...
Dodger Insider

An emotional home run for Steven Souza Jr. lifts Dodgers in Arizona

The last time Steven Souza Jr. stepped foot at Chase Field, the outfielder’s 2019 season came to an end. The former Diamondback stepped on home plate awkwardly, resulting in a torn ACL, a torn LCL, a partially torn PCL and a partially torn posterior lateral capsule in his left knee. He had to be carried off the field. He never watched back the replay.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Injury Notes: Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, More

Right when things seem to be looking up for the Los Angeles Dodgers on the injury front, something else happens that pushes the team a few steps backwards. There were several key names missing from the lineup that suffered a 12-1 defeat to the Rangers on Saturday evening. Most notably, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger did not play in the contest. Couple those absences with Corey Seager’s broken hand and Mookie Betts’ .248 season average, and you’ll probably see a team that produces inconsistent offensive numbers from one night to the next.