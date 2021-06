Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will soon benefit from AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution. This sharpening technology will be coming on June 22nd. It’s been spoken about a little bit this month, with speculation suggesting that AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will be expanding to the Xbox Series X. Well, now Microsoft has confirmed to IGN (thanks, VG247) that the technology will indeed head to the Xbox Series X, and we can expect to see it on June 22nd. Much like Nvidia’s DLSS, FSR uses different upscaling modes that each focus on increasing a game’s image quality or framerate.