Saratoga Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes car in Corinth; Four in car taken for evaluation

Matthew S. Lawrence - Saratoga County Sheriff's Office

CORINTH – A drunk driver struck a car occupied by four people Thursday evening, sending all four occupants of the car to the hospital for evaluation, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

All four sent for evaluation suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Matthew S. Lawrence, 24, of Corinth, was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, along with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault and reckless driving along with multiple infractions, including consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Lawrence is accused of driving drunk in his 2001 Ford F350 at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening on Main Street in Corinth when he struck the car, a 2017 Mercedes Benz. His license had been suspended due to an alcohol-related conviction in April, officials said.

Lawrence was arraigned and ordered held on bail.

