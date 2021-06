When Forza Horizon 5 releases on Xbox Series X|S later this year, it will apparently offer the biggest game yet for the series. Officially revealed during yesterday's Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, the game takes players on a journey through Mexico. In an interview with IGN, creative director Mike Brown discussed the size and scope of the game, and some of the things players can expect to see when the title releases later this year. Apparently, the game will not only offer an incredibly large area for players to explore, but also a very diverse one, as well.