William Warren ‘Bill’ Gignilliat

Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW — The memorial service for William Warren ‘Bill’ Gignilliat will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11:00 AM, the Reverend Bill Carroll and the Reverend Jennene Laurinec officiating. Mr. Gignilliat passed away during quarantine on April 14, 2020 at the age of 95 after a long illness. Bill was born on August 19, 1924 to Dr. George Warren and Annie Moore Gignilliat in Birmingham, Alabama. After brief stays in New York City and then in South Carolina the family settled in Macon, Georgia in 1930 where Dr. Gignilliat, a Shakespearean scholar, was the beloved chairman of the English Department at Wesleyan College. Bill attended Alexander IV Grammar School and Lanier High School in Macon and graduated from Darlington School, Rome, GA in 1942.

