Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

ELKART LAKE, Wisc. - Josef Newgarden is hoping he can squeeze some good luck out of lucky number '13'. The Team Penske driver grabbed his second consecutive pole this season, second in the past three races at Road America and 13th overall in his career Saturday afternoon ahead of the REV Group Grand Prix Sunday. Now, he and race engineer Gavin Ward, strategist Tim Cindric and company are left to muster up the proper strategy and pray for a little luck to try to piece together not only Newgarden's first victory of 2021, but the first for the entire four-car Team Penske contingent that has come so close but continues to be the odd one out in IndyCar's increasingly competitive paddock of late.