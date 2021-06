Animal Equality Delivered Thousands of Signatures and a Petition to the U.N. While Asking World Leaders to Protect Human and Animal Health and Safety!. LOS ANGELES – Today, international animal protection organization Animal Equality presented over half a million signatures to the United Nations (U.N.) along with a petition that called for the end of the sale of live animals at the world’s wet markets. The signatures were delivered to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, to the H.E. Mr. Munir Akram, President, U.N. Economic and Social Council c/o Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and to the H.E.Mr. Nicolas de Rivière, U.N. Security Council President c/o Permanent Mission of the Republic of France to the United Nations.