Rep. Luria Questions Navy’s Divest-To-Invest Strategy That Fails To Grow Fleet
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, House Armed Service Committee (HASC) Vice Chair Elaine Luria questioned Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral William Lescher about the Navy’s “divest-to-invest” strategy. In a HASC Readiness Subcommittee hearing on the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Request for Military Readiness, Vice Chair Luria expressed concern that the Navy is not learning from its mistakes after 20-years of missteps in new ship construction.www.capecharlesmirror.com