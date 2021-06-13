Rep. Luria Questions Navy’s Divest-To-Invest Strategy That Fails To Grow Fleet

WASHINGTON, D.C.— This week, House Armed Services Committee Vice Chair Elaine Luria argued for a comprehensive maritime strategy “that defines what the Navy needs to do, how it needs to do it, the resources required, and how to manage risk if those resources aren’t available.” In an opinion piece published in War On The Rocks, Vice Chair Luria says that the U.S. Navy must apply the lessons of the 1984 Maritime Strategy to meet the challenges of today.