Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Luria Questions Navy’s Divest-To-Invest Strategy That Fails To Grow Fleet

By Name
capecharlesmirror.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, House Armed Service Committee (HASC) Vice Chair Elaine Luria questioned Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral William Lescher about the Navy’s “divest-to-invest” strategy. In a HASC Readiness Subcommittee hearing on the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Request for Military Readiness, Vice Chair Luria expressed concern that the Navy is not learning from its mistakes after 20-years of missteps in new ship construction.

www.capecharlesmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtscapecharlesmirror.com

Rep. Luria Calls For Comprehensive Maritime Strategy

WASHINGTON, D.C.— This week, House Armed Services Committee Vice Chair Elaine Luria argued for a comprehensive maritime strategy “that defines what the Navy needs to do, how it needs to do it, the resources required, and how to manage risk if those resources aren’t available.” In an opinion piece published in War On The Rocks, Vice Chair Luria says that the U.S. Navy must apply the lessons of the 1984 Maritime Strategy to meet the challenges of today.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Top admiral shoots back at criticism of 'woke' military | Military guns go missing | New White House strategy to battle domestic extremism

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The Navy’s top admiral on Tuesday vociferously defended efforts to root out racism and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Pentagon details military construction projects getting $2.2B restored from wall funds | Biden chooses former commander to lead Navy | Bill seeks to boost visa program for Afghans who helped US

Happy Friday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: Of the billions of dollars former President Trump took from the military to build...
MilitaryUnion Leader

U.S. Navy's $166 billion attack-sub program sees growing delays

The U.S. Navy's $166 billion Virginia-class submarine program continues to experience cost increases and "persistent problems" that are likely to force delays in delivery, according to a congressional watchdog's assessment of the Pentagon's $1.8 trillion weapons portfolio. The potential 12-vessel "Block V" version of the nuclear-powered, fast-attack sub "is already...
POTUSWashington Times

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin backs massive overhaul to military criminal justice system

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday he supports a major overhaul to the military’s criminal justice system, laying the groundwork for sexual assault, domestic violence and other related cases to be handled by independent prosecutors rather than in the traditional chain-of-command system. The announcement could put Mr. Austin at odds...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

DOD Plan Sets Navy Up To Quickly Shed 30% Of Cruiser/Destroyer Fleet

The Navy’s new shipbuilding plan, released in mid-June, telegraphs enormous cuts to America’s large surface combatant fleet of cruisers and destroyers. The mild verbiage from the report, saying “that growing the small surface combatant force enables reductions in the quantity of large surface combatants while yielding a more distributed and lethal force,” masks a likely brutal downsizing.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers | Pentagon leaders press senators to reimburse National Guard | New pressure on US-Iran nuclear talks

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War...
Congress & Courtsamericanmilitarynews.com

Sen. Cotton says Navy teaching critical race theory ‘will promote hatred of US and divide Navy’

On Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) questioned Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, the top officer in the U.S. Navy, on his decision to include racially charged books like “How to be An Antiracist” and “The New Jim Crow” on the U.S. Navy’s official reading list. Cotton said those books are divisive and would not help the Navy regain its mission focus.
Yorktown, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: America’s Navy growing greener

It’s a familiar chore for Navy personnel in Hampton Roads: Sailing up the York River to the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station to load or unload ammunition at one of the Navy’s largest East Coast ordnance facilities. Those sailors and people who live near or drive by the base may not realize that the weapons station is also a leader in the Navy’s commendable efforts to promote environmental ...