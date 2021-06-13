Jo Ann Arthur

LONGVIEW — Jo Ann Wheeler Arthur, 84, passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2021, after a brief illness. Jo was born April 22, 1937, to Hilton (“Rhodie”) and Dorothy (Ray) Wheeler in Gilmer (Glenwood), Texas. She graduated from East Mountain School where she was Salutatorian and Drum Major in the band. She spent her professional career working for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Longview in the Business Office, retiring after 30 years of service. Jo was blessed with her daughter Renee in 1958. She married Bob Arthur in 1974 and they spent happy years together until his passing in 2007.