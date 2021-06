Meet Buddy, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Buddy is a one and a half year old Dalmatian mix. He is fully vetted and microchipped. This sweet guy is looking for a home where he will be part of the family. He is housebroken and is good with dogs, he has shown no interest in cats. He would be a great addition to a family that is ready to be his forever family. If you are interested in meeting Buddy or any of our other awesome pets please call Barbi 903-348-1868 or Annie 903-348-3122.