You are stuck with me again. I’ve been really focused on the NHL and NBA playoffs and not so much on the non-existent offseason news. I am really curious to see our OL and CB lineups for the first preseason game in a few months. Really hoping to see two rookies starting on OL for us to kick off the season. Darrisaw - Cleveland - Bradbury - Davis - O’Neil seems to be the presumed lineup. CB I assumed would be P2, Dantzler and Mac Alexander (slot) as the starters. I might have sole Bashaud Breeland short in my initial reaction. There is a chance he starts above Dantzler. Curious to see if that still leaves Mac in the slot for Nickel or if there is a different lineup. We all know there will be injuries so no need to worry about not seeing Dantzler. He should be able to learn a lot from the vet CBs coming in.