Amid the COVID-19 recession last spring, finding a job was perhaps the hardest it had been since the Great Depression. After all, the 14.7% jobless rate in April 2020 was the highest mark since 1940. Since, the economy has experienced one of the swiftest recoveries on record, with the unemployment rate at 5.8% as of May. Now, it's employers who are grumbling about finding workers.