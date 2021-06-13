Cancel
Middle East

Palace Intrigue: Jordanian Prince’s Associates Charged With Sedition

By Tracy Connor
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Two months after the former crown prince of Jordan claimed the kingdom was trying to silence him with house arrest, two of his top associates have been charged with sedition. It's unclear what the new development means for Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, who was accused in early April of plotting to overthrow his half-brother, King Abdullah II. Hamzah has not spoken publicly since vowing that he would not be silenced, only to have the royal family release a statement suggesting he had backed down. Those named in Sunday’s indictment are Bassem Awadallah, who reportedly has ties to Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, who is a member of the royal family. Jordan is wasting no time putting them on trial: the case begins next week.

