Rep. Luria: Divesting In Bombers Without Replacements Creates Gap In Countering Russian, Chinese Threats
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Vice Chair Elaine Luria questioned the U.S. Air Force's "divest to invest" strategy at a HASC Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. Vice Chair Luria pointed to a reduction of 17 B-1 aircraft without the requisite B-21 replacements available as creating a gap in countering current and growing threats from Russia and China.