E3 2021 features a brand new approach to the annual festivities. Everything from press conferences to booths have gone digital, allowing media and fans to explore the floor from the comfort of their own homes. Just like every year though, Square Enix will have a large role in the event, as they’ll be showing off new announcements, trailers, gameplay, and release dates for all their upcoming titles. In order to make sure you don’t miss out on any of this, we’re here to break down where and when you can watch Square Enix’s E3 2021 press conference.