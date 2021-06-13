Cancel
Can Black people thrive in California? Education, prison disparities show legacy of racism

Fresno Bee
 9 days ago

Is it legal for Black people to thrive in California? The immediate answer may rely more on hope than on the realities of anti-Black history and the enduring politics and policies that continue to harm Black people. California was not a slave state, though possessing slaves was legal. Nor was...

www.fresnobee.com
Mississippi StateBiloxi Sun Herald

Descendants of Mississippi slaves should receive reparations, advocacy group says

Leo Carney doesn’t want Congress to stop with Juneteenth. The co-founder of the Mississippi chapter of the American Descendants of Slavery wants to see reparations paid to the majority of Black Mississippians who trace their lineage to chattel slavery in the United States, during the nearly 250 years when that institution shaped the country’s economy, culture and even the Constitution.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Teen Vogue

The Mississippi Burning Murders Changed Civil Rights History

James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner planned to spend the sticky summer months of 1964 helping Black Mississippians register to vote. The three young civil rights activists hailed from New York: Schwerner was a white, Jewish social worker who participated in civil rights activism through the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE); Chaney was a Black instructor with CORE; and Goodman was a white, Jewish student at Queens College and CORE volunteer.
Los Angeles, CAHyperallergic

A 1970s Provocative Magazine That Fought Anti-Asian Sentiment

Editor’s Note: This article is part of a series on the history of graphic design and social activism in California, with a focus on Los Angeles, published in partnership with KCET Artbound. On February 5, 1969, five students at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) met with the school’s...
SocietyPosted by
Nevada Current

The myth of the absent Black father

Policy, politics and progressive commentary I am Black. I am a father. I love my children like nobody’s business. I will not be invisible. I make this simple declaration because, even though involved Black fathers are the norm in the lives of Black children, we are dogged by a defamatory narrative about our supposed absenteeism. Are there Black fathers not… Continue Reading The myth of the absent Black father The post The myth of the absent Black father appeared first on Nevada Current.
Posted by
Phil Rossi

Ending Racism Through Education

Black History and Juneteenth can save our youth, our future, and our humanity. How can we create a better future? The answer might reside in our present — the children who will inherit our legacy.
Politicssiliconvalleycf.org

California Black Freedom Fund

The California Black Freedom Fund is a five-year, $100 million initiative to ensure that Black power-building and movement-based organizations have the sustained investments and resources they need to eradicate systemic and institutional racism. The first state-based fund of its kind, the California Black Freedom Fund prioritizes investments in the courageous...
SocietyPosted by
Newsweek

Juneteenth National Holiday Leaves Black People Unimpressed

The U.S. Senate has voted to make Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., a federal holiday. However, prominent Black voices on Twitter have expressed how they feel about the decision, with many saying it is not enough. Criticisms have included the fact that making...
California StateWhittier Daily News

California’s bloated prison budget expands as prisoner counts decline

The Newsom administration’s budget for the California Department of Corrections echoes a situation found throughout our government. Per-inmate spending has hit $102,000 this year and should top $112,000 by next year even though inmate populations have dropped precipitously, according to recent reports. The state spends more money to do less.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Teen Vogue

The U.S. Needs a New Constitution to Address the Fundamental Wrong of Slavery

Persecution based on race is one of the grounds on which people from other countries can seek asylum in the United States. To be successful under the Immigration and Nationality Act, asylum seekers must show they have been persecuted or have a well-founded fear of persecution because of grounds like their political views, religion, or nationality, and that the perpetrator is the government (which includes the police) or a group the government can’t or won’t control. Black Americans experience persecution based on race and reasonably fear such persecution by the American government, and if they lived in another country, it stands to reason America would grant them asylum. The extent of America’s oppression of Black people means that to dismantle systemic racism, America must begin by replacing the U.S. Constitution with one based on equality and human rights like South Africa did after the end of apartheid — a system of racial discrimination and segregation that has been compared to America’s Jim Crow laws.
SocietyAnchorage Press

What racism keeps forgetting

White people and Black people. It’s a back and forth that’s as old as the United States. Here's the thing about racism — It’s a human construct, much like money. What that means is that these concepts only exist within our scope of existence. These are not things that can really be measured by any exact science, so no matter how many people abide by these perspectives, they will never graduate to anything more than institutions that we — the masses — choose to live by.
POTUSWashington Post

America can still choose solidarity. The Black experience shows the way.

In 1961, on a stretch of Route 40 in northeast Maryland, just south of the Mason-Dixon Line, the lights of the world stage illuminated an American tragedy when Adam Malick Sow, ambassador from the newly independent African nation of Chad, stopped at the Bonnie Brae Diner for a cup of coffee.