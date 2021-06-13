Woman killed in rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis, state police say

DENNIS, Mass. — A Cape Cod woman is dead after she was involved in a rollover crash in Dennis, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police say the victim's vehicle, a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, was traveling east on Route 6 approaching Exit 78A at about 1 a.m. Sunday when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the solid yellow fog line on the northern edge of the road and onto the rumble strip.