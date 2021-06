A TikToker has captured the moment where a white woman pulled a gun on a group of Black girls in a shopping mall.The white woman can be seen arguing with the group of Black teens outside a Lids hat store at the Vancouver Mall, in Vancouver, Washington.Both sides appear angry and animated while unintelligible shouting can be heard.But, as the bystander Theo zooms in on the commotion, the white woman can be seen pointing a gun at the group.Mall security are on the scene and can been seen attempting to de-escalate the dispute. Yet they fail to retrieve the...