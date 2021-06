Another week in the MLB season, and all eyes are on what the league is going to do about the use of foreign substances for pitchers. The belief is that the MLB is finishing up a memo that they will be sending to all teams within the next week about what actions will be taken in the future if foreign substances are used by pitchers. It remains to be seen how they can enforce it, as it basically needs the umpires to watch the pitchers at all times and try to distinguish what is just normal movements and what is a move the pitcher is making to try to hide the use of a substance. However, there is still a week of baseball we need to cover, so let’s hop into the MLB Power Rankings for Week 11.