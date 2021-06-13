DolphinsTalk Weekly: The Improvement Tua Needs to Make in Year Two
In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed regarding the Miami Dolphins. Kevin looks at the jump Tua needs to make in year 2 and compares Josh Allen’s year 1 to the jump he made in year 2. Also, Kevin has PART 2 of his “CATCHING BUFFALO” series in where Kevin does a deep dive into what Miami has to do to pass the Bills in the AFC East. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.dolphinstalk.com