DolphinsTalk Weekly: The Improvement Tua Needs to Make in Year Two

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Clay Ferraro of WPLG ABC 10 South Florida. It has been a busy news week in the world of the Miami Dolphins and we talk about Xavien Howard holding out of mandatory minicamp and should the Dolphins give renegotiate his contract and give Howard more money as he is requesting? We go over the pros and cons of this situation and talk about some options the Dolphins have. We also talk about the contract extension Jerome Baker just received last weekend and how this was a very smart move for the Dolphins to lock him up long-term. And what is Mike Gesicki’s future with the Dolphins and should he get an extension soon? And does he want one soon or is he looking at a bigger payday as a free agent next offseason. Plus of course, we Talk Tua and his first couple of practices in minicamp. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.