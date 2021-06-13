Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DolphinsTalk Weekly: The Improvement Tua Needs to Make in Year Two

By Kevin Dern
dolphinstalk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed regarding the Miami Dolphins. Kevin looks at the jump Tua needs to make in year 2 and compares Josh Allen’s year 1 to the jump he made in year 2. Also, Kevin has PART 2 of his “CATCHING BUFFALO” series in where Kevin does a deep dive into what Miami has to do to pass the Bills in the AFC East. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

dolphinstalk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dolphinstalk Weekly#The Improvement Tua Needs#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Fan Series #10: Kadeem Simmonds

On this episode of the DolphinsTalk Fan Series, Josh is joined by the sports editor of the UK’s Morning Star newspaper and co-host of Go Time Dolphins, Kadeem Simmonds. Kadeem talks about his unconventional route to Miami Dolphins fandom, the struggles of being an overseas Dol-fan, his love of video games, #TightWindowTua, and a whole lot more.
NFLallfans.co

Dolphins Mailbag: Contract Years, Stopping Allen, Tua, Eichenberg and More

Answering questions on topics ranging from what Tua Tagovailoa can do to silence critics to whether this can be the best defense in the NFL, to who had the best hands in team history. From rob hellenbrand (@dolfanrob1):. What prospect in Dolphins history, either drafted or acquired by trade, has...
NFLMLive.com

The Detroit Lions have signed a free-agent running back. No, not Todd Gurley.

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been open about their continued interest in signing Todd Gurley. But more than a week after the former offensive player of the year visited team headquarters, a deal has not materialized and Detroit has turned to signing free-agent running back Michael Warren instead.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

What to Make of Flores' Comments on Tua and Aggressiveness

Tua Tagovailoa's five interceptions in practice Tuesday generated a lot of headlines in South Florida and across the country, but head coach Brian Flores downplayed the issue a bit the day after. While Flores said he never really wants to see his quarterbacks throwing interceptions in any setting, the circumstances...
NFLallfans.co

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘electric’ during day two of minicamp

The Miami Dolphins took to a dry field on Wednesday afternoon (and then to the practice bubble) with all eyes on one player; quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As you may have heard, Tua threw five interceptions at Tuesday’s minicamp—which was played outside in Hurricane-like conditions. This sparked overreaction, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before on Twitter.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

76ers: 3 improvements Philadelphia needs to make for Game 2 vs. Hawks

After a disappointing home loss in Game 1, the Philadelphia 76ers must make these three improvements for Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks. With the status of Joel Embiid (knee) up in the air, the Atlanta Hawks probably saw the opening game of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers as winnable. Embiid played, but the Hawks still won Game 1 128-124.
NFLtheScore

Tua after 5-interception day: Now's the time to make mistakes

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't beating himself up after he threw five interceptions during practice Tuesday. "We wanted to be aggressive today within the pass game. We wanted to see if we could fit throws in," Tagovailoa said, according to The Athletic. "We wanted to see what throws we could make under these conditions. We were just trying to throw the ball vertical down the field.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Clay Ferraro of WPLG Talks Tua, Xavien Howard, and Upcoming Season

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Clay Ferraro of WPLG ABC 10 South Florida. It has been a busy news week in the world of the Miami Dolphins and we talk about Xavien Howard holding out of mandatory minicamp and should the Dolphins give renegotiate his contract and give Howard more money as he is requesting? We go over the pros and cons of this situation and talk about some options the Dolphins have. We also talk about the contract extension Jerome Baker just received last weekend and how this was a very smart move for the Dolphins to lock him up long-term. And what is Mike Gesicki’s future with the Dolphins and should he get an extension soon? And does he want one soon or is he looking at a bigger payday as a free agent next offseason. Plus of course, we Talk Tua and his first couple of practices in minicamp. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFLYardbarker

Spotrac Gives Insight Into Nick Chubb’s Payday That Is Approaching

Now that minicamp has come and gone it is time for the Cleveland Browns to at least have discussions on extending multiple players. The team would love to get a deal or two done before training camp, so there are no distractions. Running back Nick Chubb is playing in the final season of his rookie contract and is one who could soon see a large jump in the bank account.
NFLallfans.co

Predicting the Five Biggest Improvements the Eagles Will Make in 2021

Every team in the NFL, including the Super Bowl champions, know there are multiple aspects of their team that require drastic improvement. However, for a 4-11-1 team especially, there are more categories than not to enhance in. While it’s not reasonable to expect a complete 180 of the team the Eagles were in 2020, there will still be noticeable positive changes in the team’s performance. In particular, these five weaknesses of the 2020 Eagles will see major improvement in 2021.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

ESPN: Jeff Darlington Talks about Tua’s First Two Minicamp Practices

NFL Reporter Jeff Darlington of ESPN spoke about the first two days of Tua’s minicamp practices which were very very different. Day 1 was a disaster and day 2 was very good. Listen to what Jeff says about Tua, the Dolphins, and the team as they enter the 2021 season.
NFLelitesportsny.com

Jets need time to develop following offseason improvements

The Jets are definitely improved on paper. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean a 2021 postseason berth is en route. Patience, patience, patience. It’s a virtue, and a skill Jets fans must exercise in 2021. I understand it’s tough to ask a fanbase part of the New York area — the...
NFLYardbarker

Offseason Moves: Where Does Washington Rank On NFL List?

The Washington Football Team entered the offseason with some holes to fill. Linebacker, secondary, and of course, quarterback all stood out right away. Through free agency and the NFL Draft, the WFT filled many of these holes, but was it enough to rank among the top offseason around the league?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

One player that will make or break Tua Tagovailoa’s season

What an offseason it has been for the Miami Dolphins. The good, the bad, it all is microscopic compared to the name Tua Tagovailoa. Nevertheless, Miami’s starting quarterback has become one of the biggest names in the NFL, for better or for worse. Tagovailoa’s jersey is top five in jersey...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Marquez Callaway reflects on impressive rookie season with Saints

Marquez Callaway wasn't the Tennessee wide receiver who was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was the Tennessee wide receiver who made the biggest impact as an NFL rookie. After a productive four-year career with the Vols, Callaway managed to make the 53-man roster for the New Orleans Saints despite not having a traditional training camp with which to earn his spot and went on to contribute on offense and special teams as a rookie. Earlier this week, during the Saints' mandatory minicamp, Callaway met with the media virtually to reflect on his impressive rookie season.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Should we buy Zach Wilson as a late-round QB option?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Rejoice, rejoice: The Adam Gase era is over after 23 losses...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Darius Philon

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That's why we'll...