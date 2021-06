Trek to Yomi, which takes us on a "voyage beyond life and death," was revealed during Devolver Digital's E3 showcase with a new trailer and a 2022 release window. "As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward."