Review: DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power Tries to Be Ambitious

I think everybody wondered what the hell was going through Nintendo’s mind when they first announced DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power as a first-party title for the Switch a few months ago. Especially since it’s a game based on the Cartoon Network show centered around teenage versions of DC heroines. This is the kind of game you don’t expect from them; a western-as-hell licensed game with not a lot of global appeal. You laughed at it. I laughed at it. We all laughed at it. But now that I played it (for much longer than I’d have ever imagined, mind you), I can actually see what their thought process was behind releasing this game. I also can’t help but think they did a surprisingly good job with it.