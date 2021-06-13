Review: DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power Tries to Be Ambitious
I loved comic books when I was growing up, but I could tell I wasn’t the target audience. It wasn’t until Generation X showed up when I was in grade school that I felt like it was more for “me.” DC Super Hero Girls is something I would have obsessed over back then. And, while it isn’t perfect, DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power on the Switch and its attempt to try and include elements from games from older audience shows an admirable amount of ambition.www.siliconera.com