Video Games

Review: DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power Tries to Be Ambitious

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI loved comic books when I was growing up, but I could tell I wasn’t the target audience. It wasn’t until Generation X showed up when I was in grade school that I felt like it was more for “me.” DC Super Hero Girls is something I would have obsessed over back then. And, while it isn’t perfect, DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power on the Switch and its attempt to try and include elements from games from older audience shows an admirable amount of ambition.

Related
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

I think everybody wondered what the hell was going through Nintendo’s mind when they first announced DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power as a first-party title for the Switch a few months ago. Especially since it’s a game based on the Cartoon Network show centered around teenage versions of DC heroines. This is the kind of game you don’t expect from them; a western-as-hell licensed game with not a lot of global appeal. You laughed at it. I laughed at it. We all laughed at it. But now that I played it (for much longer than I’d have ever imagined, mind you), I can actually see what their thought process was behind releasing this game. I also can’t help but think they did a surprisingly good job with it.
ComicsBatman News

Challenge of the Super Sons #3 review

Last month we saw Jon and Damian save another Justice League member and got a look at their first moments in the past where they stumbled into Felix Faust and Vandal Savage. With Savage and Faust eyeing them as their ticket to the future, just how will the Super Sons be able to get out of this one?
Comicssideshow.com

Top 10 Underrated DC Super Heroes

This week, we’re spotlighting the Top 10 Most Underrated DC Super Heroes! These heroes might not be the first ones that come to mind to deliver justice to the DC Universe, but they are still an important part of any super team in their own ways. Honorable Mention: Booster Gold...
Comicssideshow.com

Aquaman: Super Power Play-By-Play

For practically as long as he’s existed, Aquaman has gotten a bad rap. His telepathic abilities were once limited to fish, and people saw no advantages or practical applications to this. Even as he continued to star in his own featured comics and series, he wasn’t taken seriously by his general audience, aside from the ‘cult classic’ styled fanbase, small but mighty. Although Aquaman is a name met with general laughter and jabs, he’s quite the force to be reckoned with. In this Super Power Play-By-Play, we’ll explore the powers and abilities of Aquaman, the resident sea-life super.
Technologysideshow.com

Top 10 Iconic Super Hero Weapons

This week, we are armed and ready to bring you the Top 10 Iconic Super Hero Weapons. These terrific tools are symbols of justice, used for throwing, slinging, swinging, and stopping crime. Recognizable in shape, color, and function, these weapons are feared by villains everywhere for their power and presence.
Video GamesDestructoid

DC Super Hero Girls just got an unexpected My Nintendo reward

My Nintendo is at it again: another reward is afoot!. While Nintendo typically doles out rewards at random times for first-party products, they do put some effort into pushing games they publish: like Bravely Default II, and now, DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power. The reward is simple, it’s a drawstring bag that shows the main trio on the front (Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Super Woman), and a more generalist set of DC hero logos on the back. 500 Platinum isn’t a whole lot, and this would be a really cute gift for any kid.
Indianapolis, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Super time in the DC Universe: Museum puts on superhero exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS — Although DC universe fans will have to wait until March 2022, for the next cinematic installment of “Batman,” guests to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis can get their superhero fix with “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers.” In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman, museum attendees can join forces with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the other members of the Justice League to battle super-villains such as the Joker, the Riddler, Cat Woman and Poison Ivy in this interactive and educational exhibit.
ComicsThe Beat

TEEN TITANS GO! / DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: EXCHANGE STUDENTS crossover graphic novel revealed

Last Memorial Day weekend, the Teen Titans GO! and DC Super Hero Girls “Space House” one-hour crossover special aired on Cartoon Network. It looks like that won’t be the last multiversal crossover between the franchises, as a new listing on the Penguin Random House website has revealed Teen Titans Go! / DC Super Hero Girls: Exchange Students crossover original graphic novel coming in December.
TV SeriesEcho online

Review: Sweet Tooth is the best DC project to date

Sweet Tooth has the correct balance of heart, humor, and action that leaves the audience begging for more. Before I get into this review, let me just say that DC knocked this series out of the park. Trust me, I’m surprised that those words just came out of my mouth. Based on DC’s history, I was starting to lose all hope that they would produce consistently good content. Sweet Tooth washed away all of the bad tastes from both Justice League cuts, Batman vs Superman, Wonder Woman ‘84, and the dreadfully bad Suicide Squad.
Comicssideshow.com

The Unsung Heroes Spotlight: Zatanna from DC Comics

Even if your comic book universe can boast that it has the biggest, strongest, and most recognizable super-heroes of all time, behind those familiar iconic faces are a wealth of other characters that also deserve their time in the spotlight. This week’s unsung hero is DC’s Mistress of Mysticism and...
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Nintendo Direct E3 2021 is Today, Reviews Featuring ‘Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition’, and More

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 15th, 2021. It’s a bit of an awkward one today thanks to the time difference between me and most of you, friends. The biggest news today is sure to be Nintendo’s E3 broadcast, but I’ll be well asleep by the time that happens. On your end? It may have already happened. Such is the fun of the SwitchArcade, I suppose. In exchange, I have reviews of two great games for you to check out, along with a bit of news and some sales to look at. Let’s head on in!
Comicsi-bidder.com

Marvel Adventures Super Heroes #19 by Marvel Comics

ESTIMATE: $300.00-$450.00. Marvel Adventures Super Heroes #19 by Marvel Comics. A piece of comic book history, this limited edition, from original art by Stephen Segovia, depicts a heroic Thor. Stephen Segovia is a comic book artist, illustrator, graphic and concept designs artist, specializing in comic book illustrations. He is currently working on Wolverine Origins for Marvel Comics, Hired Assassins, and A Gun Runner. He has also worked on such titles as Silver Surfer, Mighty Avengers, and Amazing Spider-Man. "Marvel Adventures Super Heroes #19" is a limited edition numbered giclee on stretched canvas by Stephen Segovia presented by Marvel Comics. This piece comes gallery wrapped. Includes Certificate of Authenticity! Measures approx. 18" x 27" (image); 1.5" (depth). This item requires special handling and may have a longer than usual turnaround.
Video Gamesgamingrespawn.com

Super Console X-Pro Review

Retro gaming has always been popular, with many mature gamers preferring to play the old classics compared to the current next generation consoles. It brings back many fond memories, as well as nostalgia, that only retro gaming can do. Retro gaming consoles are becoming cheaper, but unfortunately, that also means...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Black Canary Teams Up In Deathstroke Inc #1 Howard Porter Art Preview

Bleeding Cool mentioned a new Deathstroke, Inc series coming from DC Comics in September, now confirmed in the new DC Comics September solicitations. At that time though we didn't know that Deathstroke would be teaming up with Black Canary in this series. Well, now we do. And we also get a look at Howard Porter's artwork on the series written by Josh Williamson – and the knowledge that he will be coloured by Jordie Bellaire as well.